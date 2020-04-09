SWANTON – Daisy M. Beyor, age 97, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in Phillipsburg, Quebec on October 5, 1922 to the late Reginald & Mabel (Bombard) Grevatt.
She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Wescott; sisters-in-law, Pearl and the late Harold Wilson, Marie and Donald Bell, Madeleine and the late Winfield Bessette; brother-in-law, Lawrence “Mac” Beyor and Lisa; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Daisy was predeceased by her husband, Ralph “Bob” Beyor; and sister, Patricia Shaver and her husband, Robert.
Daisy’s family would like to extend sincere thanks to those who helped care for Daisy, especially Julie Harnois, Marie Daneau and Jean and Gerry Menard.
As per Daisy’s wishes, there will be no public services. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish, contributions in Daisy’s memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
