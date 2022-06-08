Curry Lynne Galloway, born February, 15th 1982, died June 5th at her home in St. Albans City. Curry lived in St. Albans for several years and served two terms as City Treasurer. Before settling in Vermont, she lived in Massachusetts and Connecticut and was educated at University of New Haven.
She was born in New Jersey and raised in its Bayshore region. Curry is survived by her mother, Eleanor Galloway; brother, Zachary Galloway; partner, Joel Pfanstiel; Aunts Susan Cella, Anna Niland and Barbara Romeo; Uncles Buddy Anderson, Charles Anderson and Michael Anderson. She is predeceased by her father, Alan Galloway; Uncles Donald Anderson, Billy Anderson, Jerry Anderson, John Anderson, Joseph Anderson and James Anderson.
The family is receiving visitors at Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans on Saturday June, 25th from 2 to 5pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Franklin County Animal Shelter, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 and/or Martha’s Kitchen, 139 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Galloway family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
