Corinne D. Gregoire

It is with great sadness, the family of Corinne Doris Gregoire, age 82, announce that she passed away unexpectedly, July 25, 2021, in Franklin. She was born in Bakersfield, February 18, 1939 to Everett and Doris (Reed) Atherton. Corinne married Paul Gregoire, January 23, 1956. Corinne worked for many years as the manager of the Beach and Boat Motel. Corinne also was employed with Northwest Counseling and Support Services.
Corinne enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Bingo, going to the church services at the Carriage House, playing Candy Crush and following Facebook. Her favorite time was spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Corinne also loved her community at the Franklin Carriage House, where she was very active with her friends and neighbors there.
She is survived by four children, Cheryl Gregoire (Dave Maynard) of St. Albans, VT, Carol Cook (Norman) of Swanton, VT, Paul Gregoire Jr. (Stacy) of Berkshire, VT, and Joseph Gregoire (Laura) of Swanton, VT; seven grandchildren, Christina Wilbur, Tricia Fiske, Jeffery Cook, Nicole Stetson, Philip Gregoire, Anthony Gregoire, Jon Gregoire, and Emily Gregoire; 13 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Garth Atherton (Judy), Gary Atherton (Debbie), and Janice Fletcher (Noel).
She is preceded in death by her husband Paul Gregoire; her parents, Everett and Doris Atherton; and three siblings, Phyllis Gregoire, Lorraine Brigante, and Everett Atherton.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Angels Church Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM. A Time of Reflection will be held in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM. Interment will be in the Gregoire family lot in St. John The Baptist Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to NCSS Autism Programs, Attn: Joe Halko, 107 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans, VT 05478, or Children’s Hospital at UVM, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Corinne may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
