HIGHGATE– Corey R. “Spanky” Machia, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to Corey’s Life Celebration to include a memorial service on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 3:00PM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton VT 05488.
Please visit our website to view Corey’s full obituary, share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
