ST. ALBANS – It is with heavy hearts we announce that our dear mother and Nana, Constance Smith, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Deb in the early morning of August 23, 2020. She was 94 years old. Her daughters, Jeanne and Deb, were with her at the time of her passing.
Connie was born on May 30, 1926, in the Bronx borough of NY to Mary (May) and James Purfield. She grew up in the Bronx where she attended Catholic Schools. At 16, she went to work when the “boys” went off to fight in WWII. On June 28, 1947, she married James Smith upon his return from the Pacific where he fought as a U.S. Marine. They were both 21 years old. Soon afterwards, they left NYC for the suburbs and lived in Fair Lawn, N.J., where they raised their two daughters. Connie was a skilled businesswoman, who began her training at 16. She was highly talented at home crafts, including knitting, crocheting, sewing, wallpapering and gardening. She even reupholstered furniture and made draperies to match. These lifelong skills were passed on to her daughters.
After the 1991 death of her husband, Connie relocated to Vermont to live close to family. Her three grandsons, Dan, Joey, and Tommy enjoyed many years with Nana close by. Connie always spoke with great pride about them. To her, they were the sun, the moon, and the stars. She enjoyed 25 years as a Vermonter and was an active member of the Franklin County Senior Center and the Red Hats where she had many great friends. Car rides through the beautiful Green Mountains were one of her favorite activities.
Connie was predeceased by her husband James and three siblings, Marion, James, and Jeanne Purfield. Survivors include her two daughters, Jeanne Smith of St. Albans, Vt., and Deb Wagner and husband Bill of St. Albans, grandson Dan Wagner and wife Shila Mekhoubad of San Francisco, Calif., grandson Joey Wagner and wife Jackie of Waterbury, Vt., and grandson Tommy Wagner of Burlington, Vt. Connie Smith was one of the kindest and bravest women who ever lived. She will be sorely missed.
Connie’s family would like thank Franklin County Home Health and Hospice nurses for their support. Donations in her honor may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
A Funeral Mass for Connie will be held Friday, September 11th at 11am at Holy Angels Church 245 Lake Street, St Albans, followed by a burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Fairfield, Vt.
To send Connie’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.