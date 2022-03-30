The family of Constance M O’Connell, age 77, announces that she passed away peacefully, March 29, 2022, at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester. Connie was born in St. Albans, July 11, 1944, daughter of the late Herman and Bertha (Pecor) Houle. She married David O’Connell, September 28, 1968.
Connie spent her life as a daycare provider for many children and was very active with her church. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, a member of the church formal choir, the Folk Group, Liturgy Committee, six years as a parish councilperson, and a religious education teacher. Connie was a para-educator for the St. Albans City Elementary School System and a longtime member of the St. Albans Bowling League. She was also a proud Foster Grandmother at SATEC.
Her survivors include her husband David of St. Albans, her son Donald O’Connell and his wife Serena Magnan O’Connell of Burlington, her daughter Sandra Paquette and her husband Dennis of Richford, her favorite grandson Joseph Paquette, her brothers and sisters Dorothy Santosnostio, Louis Houle and his wife Cindy, Annette Rickabaugh, Albert and Nancy Houle, and Paul Houle, her god son Buddy Meilleur, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased many brothers and sisters, to include her beloved twin Corrine with whom she is finally reunited.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM in St. Mary’s Church. There will be no public calling hours. Interment will be in the Houle family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery, later this spring.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
