SWANTON – Connie L. (Kennedy) Scott, age 56, passed away peacefully with her daughters, Samantha and Danielle at her side on August 11, 2020 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt.
She was born in Meriden, Connecticut on September 1, 1963, the daughter of Carolyn Smith of Richford and the late Robert Kennedy.
Connie, her Mom and Dad and sister moved to Richford in 1965. She attended Richford Elementary School and graduated from Richford High School in 1981. Connie graduated from Hesser College in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1983 with a Business Administration degree. While in Manchester she met & married Roger Gingras who is the father of her two daughters. In 1986 she and her daughters moved to Richford. Connie married Charles (Chuck) Scott, Jr. August 13, 2005 who was the love of her life. He predeceased her April 3, 2006 with Leukemia. For the past twelve years she has made her home with Mark Perras in Swanton.
Connie began her working career while she was still in high school. She started working for the Richford Ambulance Service until she graduated. When she moved back to Richford in 1986 she went back to work for them while earning an EMT I degree. Total, she worked for the service for almost 18 years. She then worked at Richford Rexall for Harry Newell and then Barbara Nye bought the business and Connie continued working for a couple more years. After this, her working career moved to St. Albans with NCSS for 22 years until she was forced to take an early retirement due to her Leukemia at the end of December, 2019.
Connie loved working with her flowers and gardening. She always canned several things in the fall and liked helping Paula and Brian at Hartman’s vegetable stand in Sheldon on special occasions. Her favorite sport was watching NASCAR racing and she loved playing Bingo and working at the VFW in Swanton with her friends.
Connie leaves her two daughters, Samantha Gingras and son, Ayden from Manchester, N.H. and Danielle Gingras, her significant other, Joshua Smith, Sr. and their two sons, Joshua, Jr. and Daryl from Richford. Her three grandsons were very dear to her. She also leaves her mother, Carolyn Smith and step-father, Real of Richford, sister, Laura Broe and husband, Joseph, from Richford, step-brother, Travis Smith and wife, Ainsley, from Clarksville, Tennessee. Both maternal and paternal grandparents predeceased her, Clayton and Madelaine Haggerty of Richford and Lester and Katherine Kennedy of Lincoln Center, Maine. She is survived by several cousins, (especially Cristy Waterhouse), aunts and uncles (especially Allen Haggerty), several close friends, especially Stacey and Amy and Joanne.
Connie’s wishes were to have no services. She will be cremated and there will be a private gathering at the convenience of the family and her close friends.