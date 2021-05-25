DURHAM, N.C./ST. ALBANS — Colleen B. Reilly died on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the age of 85.
Colleen was born on May 7, 1936 in St. Albans, VT, the daughter of John E. Brown and Christine F. (St. Germain) Brown of Richford, VT. She attended Richford elementary and high school and then graduated from Lyndon Teacher’s College.
Colleen taught school for several years in Richford and St. Albans school systems but also held other positions throughout her life. Her last position was at Duke University in Durham NC as an Accounting Research Analyst.
Colleen loved her BFA hockey teams, Duke Basketball and her garden. She spent a great deal of time on all three, rooting them all onto victory. When Colleen moved south from Vermont to North Carolina, it was said she knew more about ACC teams than she knew about her own kids. But nothing could be further from the truth.
Colleen had a large and unique family. Not all were biological children but rest assured, they were her children in all the manners that mattered. She leaves behind Stacey McCorison, Mary Reilly, Kimberly Reilly, Sarah Fowler Ledoux (Michael), and Kristopher MacNally. Her grandchildren, Sarah Walker (Brent), Matthew McCorison (Kate), Autumn Reilly, Colin Vest, and David Porter along with great grandchildren Madalyn, Liam and Kaleb Walker, Keiran and Christopher Reilly, and Kristopher Porter all mourn her passing. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Colleen was predeceased not only by her parents, but her brother Everett Brown and her son Pat (Kiki) MacNally.
Condolences can be sent to CReillycondolences@gmail.com A private service will be held in Vermont in late summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.