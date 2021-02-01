HIGHGATE — Colby Armand Cota, master of vehicle buying, selling, swapping, trading, and a terror behind the wheel passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He excelled at cutting people off, flipping the bird, modifying everything with wheels, burning rubber, blowing smoke, and not driving 55.
He was born on May 23, 2001 in Saint Albans to Lisa A. (Pickering) Alden and Michael A. Cota.
Colby was a 2019 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton. During his junior and senior year he had the pleasure to be part of the summer institute at Husky, where he later became a full-time machinist. Colby was respected and loved by his employer, co-workers, and friends. His smile brightened up the whole room almost as much as his contagious laugh. Colby was whole heartedly loved by everyone who knew him.
He loved fishing, riding his motorcycle, blaring the radio with country or rap music in his truck, and most importantly spending time with his friends, and family. He loved anything that he could spin the tires on.
Colby leaves behind his mother, Lisa Alden and her husband Furman of Highgate; his father, Michael Cota and his wife Jessica of Swanton; sisters, Alexis Cota and her significant other Alex Geno, Addison Cota, and Brooklyn Cota; his step-brother, Jacob Alden; maternal grandmother, Jeannette Pickering; paternal grandparents, Ron & Fern Cota; aunt, Dawn Burke and her husband Michael; uncle, John Pickering and his wife Joann; cousins, Amanda Laroche and her husband David, Sean Burke, Mitchell Pickering, Daniel Pickering, and Ashlee Pickering; and many special friends. Colby was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Stephen Pickering.
Friends and family are invited to attend Colby’s Life Celebration to include the following. An open house visitation on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 2-6:00 PM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT and a Graveside Committal Service on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Canada St., Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Colby’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
