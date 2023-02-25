Fairfield - Clifford J. Bates a longtime resident of this community passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at the Northwestern Medical Center with his loving family at his side. Born July 10, 1940, to Herbert and Marjorie (Scott) Bates in Burlington Vermont. Cliff was 82 years old.
Cliff grew up in St. Albans, and was a 1958 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, he was very close to his mom as his dad was in armed forces and away a lot in the early years. He worked two paper routes and as oldest child, made sure his brothers and sisters were OK and never had troubles. During high school, he joined the Reserve and upon graduation joined the Navy. After time in the Navy, he returned to St. Albans where he worked on a farm for a few years and at a bowling alley. As a teen he had worked as a pinsetter at a local business, this was his beginning of his passion for bowling for most of his life.
He bowled on 3-4 leagues, where he received many trophies, it is where he met his future wife. They both had friends on mixed couples league and Cliff needed a bowling partner. Ruth bowled on the Missisquoi league at 7PM and stayed for the 9PM league where both our friends bowled, team partnered friends, Tony and Alice, Ruth and Cliff were married on July 25th, 1964.
Cliff worked a few different jobs after the farm. He was a milkman delivering bottles of milk house to house on his route. He had a Pepsi delivery before then and also was a candy distributor. He started working at he Missisquoi Mill/Pulp Mill in 1965, moving to the paper machines for a few years until an opening in the finishing room, where he found what he liked to do.
In 1985, he was selected as a finishing room foreman, in 1989, he got a special recognition for going to Rhode Island for preparing a new sheeter ready for the mill. He later trained several department employees on running the machines while a 2nd shift was set up to do so. He had disability retirement in 1995.
Cliff had a special liking for carpenter work, he completed the inside of the family home, as well as always helping family and friends when they asked. He was always a hard worker, well liked and had many friends who he liked to joke and tease with. He was always easy going and enjoyed people, he liked kids and enjoyed time working with the little league.
He loved family get togethers, his time spent at camp on Fairfield Pond in the summers, playing horse shoes and corn hole with his brothers and special niece, Tammy, watching the horses next door, it gave him great pleasure; winters with Ruth in Sebring, Florida for over 20 years, where Cliff played Bocci Ball and shuffled on the leagues and made many special friends there.
Cliff will be greatly missed; his last few years were a struggle but he never complained.
Cliff is survived by the love of his life for 57 1/2 years, Ruth (White) Bates of Fairfield; his son, Kris S. Bates and his wife, Emily, and step-granddaughter, Yvonne Garcia of Macau; sister, Nancy Girard (Roger) of Connecticut; brothers, Gary Bates (Fran) of Georgia and Rene Bates (Stacy) of St. Albans; brother-in-law, Stephen White (Alesia) of Fairfield; sister-in-law, Nancy Goodroe of Colchester, Jean Burnell of Georgia and Janet Nichols of Sebring, Florida and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Cliff was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Allen Bates; sisters, Lillian Paternostro, Joyce Densmore and Carol “Dolly” Masden, as well as brother-in-law, John S. White and Ted Burnell.
A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Sheldon Village Cemetery, Sheldon Woods Road, Sheldon.
Honored to be serving the family of Cliff Bates is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
