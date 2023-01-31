Fairfield - Clifford J. Bates a longtime area resident and husband to Ruth White Bates, passed away early Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at the Northwestern Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements and a complete obituary will be published later this spring.
Honored to be serving the family of Cliff Bates is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
