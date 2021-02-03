SWANTON — Clifford C. Bouchard, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Brownway Residence in Enosburg.
He was born in Swanton on June 23, 1927 to the late Edward & Alice (Paquette) Bouchard.
Cliff was a Machinist at Energizer/Dow and Chevalier’s Well Drilling. He was an Army Veteran and a Life Member of the Legion, VFW, and the Moose Lodge and a devoted member of the Church of the Nativity in Swanton.
He is survived by his children, Steve Bouchard and his companion Lynn Gosselin, and Lisa Bourgeois and her husband Don; grandchildren, Christopher Bourgeois, Darci Jewett and her husband Craig, and Lynn’s daughter, Ariana (Gosselin) Lahey; siblings, Clayton Bouchard and his wife Agnes and Raymond Bouchard and his wife Nancy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Annie Vosburgh, Maggie Lafar, Evie Martin and her husband George, Linda Loyer, Diana Loyer and Gloria Bouchard; and several special nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Cliff was predeceased by his wife, Eliza (Loyer) Bouchard; seven brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ezra Bashaw, Heather Hughes of Franklin County Home Health and the Brownway Residence staff for their compassion and care during his stay.
Cliff’s Life Celebration events, including a Graveside Service will be held in the spring.
For those who wish, contributions in Cliff’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
