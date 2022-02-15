RICHFORD – It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Clifford B. Chagnon, age 92, on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He passed at Our Lady of the Meadows with his loving family by his side.
He was born in St. Albans on January 23, 1930, the son of the late Oscar & Rose (Flanagan) Wells. Clifford married Barbara Longway on December 24, 1950 in St. Albans.
Clifford retired in 1985 as Port Director of the U.S. Customs in Richford after 36 years of federal service. He served with the Vermont National Guard on active duty during the Korean War in 1950.
Clifford was ordained a Deacon of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington on September 29, 1985. He served God and the people of God through his parish at All Saints in Richford.
He was a former member of the Richford Lions Club, and a third and fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. After his retirement from Customs he worked at Blouin’s IGA Market in Richford for eleven years.
In addition to his wife of 71 years, Barbara; he is survived by four children, Alan Chagnon and his wife Debra of Berkshire, Timothy Chagnon and his wife Patricia of Swanton, Todd Chagnon and his wife Susan of Mooers, NY, and Michele Chagnon Farrar and her husband Eric of Clover, SC; grandchildren, Eric Chagnon and his wife Karen of Richford, Matthew Chagnon and his wife Erika of Berkshire, Tyler Chagnon and his wife Randi of Berkshire, Leslie Chagnon Read and her husband Derick of St. Albans, Jennifer Chagnon Parah and her husband Troy of St. Albans, Ashley Chagnon Burghardt and her husband Geoffrey of St. Albans, Logan Morgan, Ashlyn, and Ethan Farrar all of SC; great-grandchildren, Ella, Wyatt, Kira, Finn, Mikayla, Adison, Kelsi, Caleb, Mason, Molly, Emma, Aiden, and Katelyn; and many nieces and nephews all of whom Clifford loved very much and took great pride in, along with his entire family. In addition to his parents, Clifford was predeceased by his brother, Leonard Chagnon; and sister-in-law, and Mildred Chagnon.
Friends and family are invited to Clifford’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 5-8:00PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St., Richford, VT. Interment will be held this spring in Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans.
For those who wish, contributions in Clifford’s memory may be made to All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St. Richford, VT 05476
