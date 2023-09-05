COLUMBUS, OH / HIGHGATE, VT - Word has been received from Columbus, OH of the passing of Clement E. Smith on Monday August 21, 2023 from heart failure and other health complications.
Clem, age 74, was born November 26, 1948 in Burlington, VT to the late Clifford R. and Alfreda (Beauvais) Smith.
He grew up in St Albans, VT, attending St. Mary’s Catholic School until it closed. He then attended BFA-St. Albans but would eventually graduate from Highgate High School, Class of 1969. Clem worked for several businesses but would ultimately become a master auto mechanic after he moved to Columbus, Ohio. His last few years were spent working at an Amazon warehouse until he had to fully retire for health reasons.
He is survived by his faithful wife of 26 years, Debbie Smith of Columbus along with two step-sons, Robert and Chris, and three step-grandchildren, all from the Columbus area. He also leaves behind his daughter Heather (Daniel) Beaulieu of St. Albans, three granddaughters Hailie (fiancé Keesy Jaring), Abby and Lydia, and two great-grandchildren Kinley and Emmett. Clem also leaves behind three brothers and their families - Michael (Carla) Smith from Highgate and their daughter Diana (Bryan) Jones from McKinney, TX; Patrick (Kathy) Smith from Sheldon Springs and their son Mathew and grandson Mason from Toledo, OH; and C. Richard (Nancy) Smith and his sons Adam from Highgate and Eric & his wife from Fairfax and Richard’s three grandchildren. Clem was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no funeral services per Clem’s wishes. Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Chapel in Grove City, OH is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.newcomercolumbus.com
