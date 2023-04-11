Clement Cardinal

Clement “Clem” Cardinal, 82, of Essex Junction, Vermont, passed away peacefully on April 8th, 2023, at the UVM Medical Center, with his family by his side.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 17th, 2023, at 11am at the Holy Family Church in Essex Junction with Reverend Charles Ranges, S.S.E. officiating. Committal prayers with inurnment will be held in the family lot at St. Luke Cemetery in Fairfax Monday April 17th, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Calling hours are Sunday, April 16th, 3 to 5 pm at A.W. Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel.  Please visit awrfh.com to read Clem’s full obituary and share your memories.

