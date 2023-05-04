SHELDON - Claudette Denise Pigeon, 78, residing in Sheldon, Vermont, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on May 2nd, 2023.
Claudette, born on January 8th, 1945, grew up in Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec, Canada. She was the daughter of the l ate Lucille and Laurent Mongeau, twin sister to Claude, and sister to Roger and the late, Danny Mongeau.
Claudette married the love of her life, Raymond Pigeon on September 15th, 1962 and went on to have four beautiful children. Claudette raised her family while farming side by side with Raymond. Claudette went on to achieve many accomplishments in her life, such as running a care home and volunteering at Northwestern Medical Center. She and Raymond were members of the Lions Club. She also enjoyed outings with the Red Hat Society, shopping and gambling. Raymond and Claudette enjoyed many vacations together. Above all else, Claudette loved spending time with her family and cherished hosting countless holiday dinners.
Claudette is survived by her husband Raymond Pigeon, her loving children, Allen Pigeon and his wife, Doreen; Lynn Dodd and her husband, Steve; Susan Williams and her husband, Chris; Nicole Gosselin and her husband, Mark. Her grandchildren, Jennifer L’Esperance and her husband, Cody; Ethan Dodd and his fiancé, Charlie Deso, Morgan Willey and her husband, Seth; Zach Pigeon; Adriaunna Pigeon; Destinee Pigeon; Bartholomew Benckert and his wife, Mercedes; Alexander Benckert and his wife Kara; Emily Mallette and her husband, Daniel; Nick Williams and his wife, Brittany; Kayleigh Williams and her partner, Matthew Depatie; Kendra Lillquist and her husband, Nathan; Zachary Williams; Jenna Young and her husband Eric; Courtney Anderson and her husband Mike; Haley Gosselin; Logan Heald; Luke Heald and his fiancé, Rachael Hardy. Her great grandchildren, Madelynn, Carter, and Clay L’Esperance; Liam Pigeon; Miah Hemingway; Lane, Skyler, and Cedar Willey; Ezra, and Isla Benckert; Ayden and Wyatt Lillquist; Adalynn and Jaxson Williams; Colby and Kinley Young; Charlie, Brier and Crew Anderson, and several nieces and nephews.
Claudette is predeceased by her parents, Lucille and Laurent Mongeau; her brother, Danny Mongeau; several brother-in-laws, and sister-in-laws.
A special thank you to Karen Caduiex, who spent years being a companion and caregiver to Claudette.
Friends and family are invited to Claudette’s life celebration to include visitation from 7-9:00 PM on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT with a reception to follow at the Nativity Parish Center. Interment will be held at the family’s convenience at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans.
As an alternative to flowers, Claudette would appreciate memorials in the form of donations to Michael J. Fox Foundation in honor of Parkinson’s Research or to the National Kidney Foundation.
Fond memories, stories, and the ways Claudette inspired you may be shared with her family and friends on Claudette’s Tribute wall located at www.gossfs.com.
