Saint Albans – Claude Joseph Bourbeau a lifelong resident and dairy farmer passed away Saturday, July 10th, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne; sons, Paul (Bonnie), Raymond (Carol), and Denis (Leslie), 2 sisters, Pauline Brodeur and Michelle Bourbeau, sisters-in-law, Georgette, Helen and Patty Brodeur.
Claude’s family will receive friends on SUNDAY JULY 18th, 2021 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So Main St, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on TUESDAY JULY 20TH, 2021, AT 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans.
