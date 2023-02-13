SWANTON- Claude J. Lussier, age 81, passed away on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at the St. Albans Health and Rehab Center.
He was born in Canada on November 28, 1941, to the late Albert and Claire (Lecuyer) Lussier.
Dairy Farming was a huge part of Claude’s life. He also enjoyed the sport of harness racing and owned several horses. He had a strong passion for snow mobile racing and would spend hours getting his sleds ready for the next race. Fishing was a later hobby that he like to do. He enjoyed watching TV and having early morning coffee at McDonalds with his friends.
Claude is survived by his children, Brian Lussier, Lori Yandow and her husband Marcel, Kevin Lussier and his wife Kelly; 8 grandchildren, Kristee, Chad, André, Griffin, Travis, Alex, Karlee and Kylie; 8 great-grandchildren, Addison, Oliver, Dominque, Alex, Cecilia, Rowan and Grayson; and 8 siblings, Diane, Norman, Monique, Gisele, Lorraine, Sue, Michelline, Carol; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Claude was predeceased by his wife Patricia; 2 brothers, Richard, Rejéan; and 1 sister Denise.
Claude’s life celebration will be held later this spring.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
