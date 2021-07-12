Saint Albans – Claude Bourbeau a lifelong resident and dairy farmer passed away Saturday, July 10th, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
A complete obituary with service times will be announced at a later date in this paper by the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans.
