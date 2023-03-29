Claud Pritchard Chapman, 92, of Boone, NC, formerly of Fairfax, VT, passed away peacefully
on March 20th, 2023, surrounded by his wife and children. Claud was born on January 17, 1931 in Middletown, CT, was raised in Burlington, VT, and spent his formative years at the Kurn Hattin School for Children in Westminster, VT. After graduating from Burlington High School, he enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War. He joined IBM in Essex Junction, VT, where he worked for 35 years until his retirement. In 1958, he met his beloved wife Jane McKenzie, and they were married in September, 1960. Claud and Jane embarked on a new adventure in 1993, moving to Delaware before settling in their current home in Boone, NC, in 2018. Claud was a man of many passions, chief among them being music. His devotion to his family was his raison d’être. Be it supporting his daughter Alicia in music and her love of horses, or supporting his son David, from coaching little league baseball, to getting up early for hockey practices. Claud was beloved by many, making lifelong friends along the way. Although he was an only child, his family grew throughout the years. He married into a family of 11 siblings and, very late in life he met two cousins on his mother’s side. Claud is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Jane Chapman (née McKenzie) of Boone, NC, his children Alicia of Boone, NC, and David and his wife Lauren of Shelburne, VT; and cousins Beverly Rzewnicki of Narragansett, RI, and Gail Vivian of South Hadley, MA; and by his many siblings in-law and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his foster parents, and his foster siblings Lucille, Alma and Blanche. There will be a Catholic Funeral Service at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Shelburne, VT, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Kurn Hattin School for Children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.