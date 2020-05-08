ST. ALBANS – Claire Phillips Handy, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Holiday House in St. Albans with her loving family by her side.
Private services and interment in keeping with current health directives will be held this week. A Catholic Mass and memorial gathering will be planned for a future date and will be announced when health guidelines permit.
For those who wish, contributions in Claire’s memory may be made to her favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Anne’s Shrine, P.O. Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT 05463 or Lund, P.O. Box 4009, Burlington, VT 05406.
