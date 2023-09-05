The family of Claire E. Bouchard, age 87, announces that she passed away peacefully, September 01, 2023, in Saint Albans. She was born in Georgia, August 20, 1936 to Hosanna and Vivian Allard Montcalm. Claire married Paul Bouchard, June 19, 1954. Claire was a bank teller for Peoples Trust Company, Vermont Federal Credit Union, secretary for the principal of the St. Albans Town School, and then was secretary for St. Mary’s Church, where she also served as a lector at Mass. Claire was an active member of the Ladies of St. Anne’s. She was very faithful in reading her Daily Bread prayers. She loved walking every day, visiting many people along the way. She will be remembered for her spectacular ability for sewing. Her greatest joy was raising her family in a Catholic way. She always spread her spiritual guidance to not only her family, but to all who could benefit from it. She will be remembered by many for her penmanship, and her cards she sent on all occasions.
She is survived by five children, Wendy Porwitzky (Thomas) of Albuquerque, NM, Rachel Berno (George) of Saint Albans, VT, Leean Pontikos (Michael) of Grand Island, NY, Timothy Bouchard (Robin) of Chichester, NH, and Christopher Bouchard of Belmont, NH; nineteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Anne Thweatt of Georgia, VT, Joseph Montcalm (Marguerite) of St. Albans, VT, Maurice Montcalm (Gisele) of Georgia, VT, and Peter Montcalm (Carol) of Tuscon, AZ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul, one daughter, Jacqueline Bouchard; her parents, Hosanna and Vivian Allard Montcalm; and five siblings, Jeanne Poirier, Marie Montcalm, Rene Montcalm, Allen Moncalm, and Gerald Montcalm.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Parish at Holy Angels Church, Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to St. Mary’s Parish, 248 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478, as this was her wishes.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Claire wishes to tell all of us “Bye Bye for Now!”
