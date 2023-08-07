A graveside service followed by military honors for Chester Bernard Devarney, who passed away on March 8th, 2023 will be held on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Georgia Plain Cemetery, Stonebridge Road in Georgia. A barbecue will follow at the JMMY Center next door to the cemetery. Assisting the Devarney family is the Heald Funeral Home.
Chester Bernard Devarney
