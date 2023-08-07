Chester Bernard Devarney

A graveside service followed by military honors for Chester Bernard Devarney, who passed away on March 8th, 2023 will be held on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Georgia Plain Cemetery, Stonebridge Road in Georgia. A barbecue will follow at the JMMY Center next door to the cemetery. Assisting the Devarney family is the Heald Funeral Home.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation