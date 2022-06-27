BAKERSFIELD – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Charmaine (Forand) Paquette, age 68, who passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Charmaine was born in Granby Quebec, Canada on May 11, 1954 to the late Roland and Wilma (Dunlavey) Forand.
Her family moved to Vermont in 1956 to Enosburg Falls, VT and later to her permanent residence in Bakersfield, VT. She graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1973. After a courtship that started when she was only 16 years old, she married her life’s companion Clem Paquette on July 14, 1973. Together they raised 3 children: Chad, Craig, and Carrie.
Charmaine was a stay-at-home mom until the children were in school. She then took jobs at the Bakersfield Deli, and the United States Post Office where she made many friends over the years. She loved to share many, many talks with everyone she met.
Charmaine is survived by 3 children, Chad Paquette and his wife Erin, Craig Paquette, and Carrie Paquette; 7 grandchildren, Xander, Anya, Wesley, Olivia, Ethan, Charlie, and Henry; brother, Daniel Forand and his wife Brenda; sister, Marlene Bouthillette and her husband Chris; brothers-in-law, Rosaire Paquette and his wife Donna, and Gabriel Paquette and his wife Sue; sisters-in-law, Marie Charbonneau, Helen Spencer and her husband David, Noella Paquette, Anna Noonan and her husband Andrew, and Debbie Paquette; special cousins who she considered siblings, Michael Choquette, and Rose Marie Wilson; extended relatives in Canada and Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Charmaine was predeceased by her father and mother-in-law, John & Alice Paquette; grandson, Cole Paquette; sister, Jo-Ann Forand; and brother-in-law, Denis Paquette.
Family & friends are invited to Charmaine’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 4-7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 116 Church Rd., Fairfield, VT. Interment will follow in the St. George Cemetery in Bakersfield.
For those who wish, contributions in Charmaine’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.