ST. ALBANS – Charlotte Mary Williams, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Jan. 23, 2020, at her home with her loving family at her side. Charlotte filled every day she lived and every person she met in her 95 years with laughter and love.
Charlotte was born on October 11, 1924, in Wayne, Maine. She was the daughter of Christine (Wright) Searle who sadly left us in 1997.
Charlotte spent her childhood in Barnett, Vermont and Manchester, N.H. During WWII, Charlotte worked for the government in D.C. where she met the love of her life, Edward T. Williams (“Eddie”). On February 22, 1947, they were married and began what was to be a wonderful 44 years together in Massachusetts where they were blessed with their son John T. Williams.
While in Massachusetts, Charlotte was very active with the Hudson Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron. She worked as a secretary at Raytheon in Wayland, Massachusetts for 32 years until her retirement in 1990. She and Eddie were also active with the former Doric Masonic Lodge in Hudson (now The United Brethren Masonic Lodge in Marlborough). Charlotte was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Hudson, Mass. Eddie passed away in November of 1991 and is still missed by everyone who knew him.
Charlotte was a fiercely independent woman who hated when people made a fuss over her. As it became harder for her to be independent, it was her family’s sincere pleasure to return the support and love she had given throughout her life.
Since moving to St. Albans in 2004, she became a faithful, active member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where she belonged to the Outreach Circle and Chi Rho.
Charlotte was a vibrant, strong, creative woman with an amazing sense of humor and a wisdom that benefited anyone with a problem. She was always using her practical talents of sewing, cooking, baking and knitting to enhance the lives of all around her. Charlotte spent her days doing what she loved; helping out at church, playing Dominoes or cards with her family and friends, going for a drive to find a creemee stand, going to her exercise class and Care Partners (in recent years), sharing a pizza and beer with family, or enjoying a mug of hot chocolate (with a splash of Dr. McGillicuddy). She was well known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Charlotte is survived by her son, John and wife Kathleen, of St. Albans; grandchildren, Donna Gibson and husband Nick, of Fife, Scotland; Kristine Jenkins and husband Chad, of Vermont; and Keith Williams and wife Joanie, of Pennsylvania, as well as great-grandchildren Connor Gibson, Caoimhe Gibson, Maya Jenkins, Noah Jenkins, Jack Williams, Emma Williams and Samuel Watts. Charlotte is also survived by her brother, Robert Houlne and wife June, of Maryland and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to Christine and Eddie, she was predeceased by her sister, Mildred Downs (“Millie”).
The family would like to thank the staff at Northwestern Medical Center, Dr. Teig Marco and the Franklin County Rehab for their support and compassion.
Charlotte’s family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 3 – 6 p.m at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church Street, St. Albans, with Pastor Preston Fuller officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson, Mass.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Living Memorial Fund, 11 Church Street, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Care Partners Adult Day Center, 34 Franklin Park West, St. Albans, VT 05478.
To send the Williams family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Charlotte’s online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.