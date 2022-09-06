Charles Kowalewitz

Charles “Charlie” Kowalewitz passed away on August 30, 2022 at the age of 97. Charlie was born in a rural farmhouse in what is now Cherry Hill, NJ, on November 22, 1924. He was the third child of Polish immigrants Michal and Antonina Kowalewicz.
Upon graduation from Haddonfield High School in 1942, Charlie joined the Army. After basic training, he shipped out to the South Pacific Island of Moratai in Indonesia. He was honorably discharged in 1945, moved back to New Jersey, and started what would be a 44-year career in the ocean shipping business.
Charlie worked at the Port of Philadelphia for Quaker Lines and States Marine Isthmian Lines from the 1940s-1960s. In 1972, Charlie moved to the Port of Wilmington, DE, to join the Christina Service Co, a fledgling stevedoring company, and helped transform the sleepy Port of Wilmington into a major international import and export transit center. He considered that his proudest professional accomplishment. Charlie retired from the Christina Services Company in 1989.
During his Quaker State years, Charlie worked in the Bourse building in Center City, Philadelphia where he met his future wife, Donna Cullinan. Charlie and Donna were married in 1950 and settled in Haddon Township, NJ, later moving to Pennsauken, NJ, where they raised their two children: Ken, born in 1952 and Louise, born in 1954.
One of Charlie’s hidden passions was flying. After returning from the war, he learned how to fly — a secret he kept even from his parents. This interest was renewed when he started flying with his daughter Louise’s partner Dan Handy. Together they took jaunts all over Vermont, New York and Florida.
Known for his calm, quiet nature, Charlie humbly shared his support and expertise by participating on many boards and committees including: President of the Port of Wilmington Maritime Society; Board Member of the Philadelphia Marine Transportation Association; and the Hall Harbor Board of Directors.
Charlie loved to golf, cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles and spend time at his seashore home in Stone Harbor, NJ. After Donna died in 2008, he moved to Vermont to be near his children and grandchildren.
Charlie outlived Donna and all his closest friends. He is survived by his children, Louise Kowalewitz and partner Dan Handy, Ken Kowalewitz and wife Jenn Bunker, and his three grandchildren, Jesse Kowalewitz, Abby Mosconi and her husband Chris, and Oliver Kowalewitz.
Charlie was a man of simple needs. He enjoyed going out to dinner, a good martini and a salty snack, turkey dinners with mashed potatoes and gravy, Cape May Salts, and sitting in the sunshine on the balcony of his Stone Harbor home watching the world go by. He was a proud WW ll Army Veteran, a patriotic member of the Greatest Generation, and a conservative Republican.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels, Bayada Hospice and the staff at The Residence at Shelburne Bay for caring for Charlie during his final days.
He will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the following causes:
• South Hero Vermont Library Foundation (Worthen Library), 28 Community Lane South Hero, VT, 05486
• Shelburne VT Rescue, PO Box 254 Shelburne, VT, 05482
• Stone Harbor NJ Rescue, PO Box 539 Stone Harbor, NJ, 08247
Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday September 14th 2022 from 4-6PM at Ready Funeral Home, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd Burlington, VT, 05401.
A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held in New Jersey this fall at the family’s convenience.
