Charles J.  Morrell, Jr.

Prayers of committal and military honors for Charles J. Morrel, Jr, who passed away on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 will be held on Friday June 16th, 2023 at 12Noon at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery, Lake Road, St. Albans followed by a Celebration of Life at the family home at 851 Samson Road, Swanton, Vermont 05488

Assisting the Morrell family is the Heald Funeral Home.

