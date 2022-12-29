Waterbury/St. Albans - Charles J. Morrell Jr., 87, a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his family at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
A lifelong Vermonter, Chuck was born in Montpelier on March 23, 1935 and lived portions of his life in Barre, Waterbury, and most recently at the family lake home in St. Albans. Chuck was the son of the late Charles and Florence (Ryan) Morrell.
After graduating Waterbury High School in 1953, Chuck enrolled at Norwich University and graduated with a degree in political science in 1957. While working as a car salesman for the Ford Dealership in Waterbury, a mutual friend introduced Chuck to Joy Perkins, who became the love of his life. Less than a year later, Chuck proposed and Chuck and Joy were joined in the sacrament of marriage in 1963. The rest, as they say, is history as their love continued to grow and they shared 59 wonderful years together.
After working in the financial sector for a short time, Chuck began a career with the State of Vermont as an appraiser in the Highway Department. His work ethic and knack for problem solving fostered career growth. He became an influential leader in the Vermont Governor’s Highway Safety Program and later served with Vermont Emergency Management. In total, Chuck dedicated 35 years of his life to serving the state and keeping Vermonters safe.
Following graduation from his beloved Norwich University where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, Chuck remained in the military, first serving for the Vermont National Guard and later joining the U.S. Army Reserve. In the Reserve for 27 years, Chuck ran battalions in St. Albans and Northfield before retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1987. Throughout his life, Chuck remained connected with Norwich as a proud and loyal alumnus and attended Norwich Homecoming every year.
Chuck thoroughly enjoyed people and delighted in social events. He cherished many lifelong relationships and was instrumental in organizing high school class reunions. He enjoyed Thursday lunches with the St. Albans “Town Fathers” who met at Jeff’s Maine Seafood to discuss the culture and the future of the town and the country. He also loved to dance, travel, and study history. Trips to Europe with Joy, including Normandy and Italy, enabled him to enjoy all three simultaneously.
A true Vermonter, Chuck loved the cadence of the seasons and looked forward to the spring and autumn transitions between the family home in Waterbury and the lake home in St. Albans.
Gregarious and loyal, Chuck had a zest for life matched only by his love of family. The patriarch of the extended Morrell Family, Chuck was a mentor, a friend, an advocate, and a steady rock of support to countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and their children. Whenever anyone was in need, Chuck was there. Chuck was a caring and dedicated volunteer who contributed to many community organizations including the Elk’s Club, the Jaycees, and the American Legion.
Chuck leaves behind a large and loving family, wife Joy Perkins Morrell, daughter Beth Morrell Miller (Brian), son Mark Morrell (Jolene), and grandchildren Shelby Miller, Hayley Miller, Gray Miller, Logan Morrell, and Aspyn Morrell. He was pre-deceased by his sisters Charlotte O’Brien, Patricia Eastman, Dorothy Morrell, and Anne Rand. In addition, he leaves behind a brother-in-law, Robert Perkins (Pam), cousins Clyde LaVallee,, Nancy Santucci, Marilyn Fimbel, John Morrell, nieces and nephews Jane Clifford (Eric), John Magnus (Deb), Chuck Magnus (Kathy), Mike Eastman (Kathy), Shaunee Higgins (Phil), Patricia O’Brien (Paul), Casey Downes (Stephan), Christine Rand McKendrick, Steven Rand (Wendy), Kevin Rand and many grandnieces and grandnephews along with the extended Italian Morrell family especially Jay, Bill, Mickey and Dee Dee.
A Mass celebrating Chuck’s life will be held on Monday January 2, 2022 at 1 PM at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 109 South Main Street, Waterbury with a reception immediately following at St. Leo’s Hall next to the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Norwich University, Attention: Laurie LaMothe, 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield, VT 05663,
Honored to be serving the family of Charles Morrell, Jr. is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
