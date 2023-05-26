Fairfield - Charles Flaherty Thomas a 45-year resident of this community passed away Wednesday May 24th, 2023 with his family at his side.
Calling hours and funeral mass are being scheduled in July.
A complete obituary with service times will be posted at a later date.
