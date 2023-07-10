Charles Flaherty Thomas, 87, of Fairfield passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 24th 2023.
Chuck was born on January 19th, 1936 in Beverly MA to the late Richard and Margaret Thomas. He grew up beside the railroad tracks in an area of Beverly filled with other immigrants of Irish, Italian and Greek descent, making many special life-long friends. However, due to stories about the “old country”, as often told to him by his mother, who herself immigrated from Ireland, Chuck would travel looking for his forever home for many years.
Chuck met Patricia Ann (Zapora) Thomas in Manchester, NH in 1965 while selling life insurance to her family, and they married in 1966. Chuck had many adventures and worked hard to improve his life and that of his family. Despite never being the best student, or even finishing high school, he was accepted at UNH at the age of 30 and graduated cum laude with a degree in Economics in just 2 ½ years, while also working 2 or 3 jobs. This led to a career change and a job with Eastman Kodak, which saw Chuck and Pat relocating to Tolland, CT. This is where Chuck would begin to foster his love of animals, breeding and raising German Shepherd dogs, which became an integral part of the Thomas Family forever. None more so than Chuck’s last faithful and loyal friend, Dino.
Chuck never shied away from taking a leap of faith in pursuit of his dreams or goals, as evidenced by his decision to move his family to Vermont in 1974. He fell in love with the countryside he saw along I89, while traveling to Montreal for a business trip, and the decision was made. The family settled in Underhill and Chuck took over an insurance agency in Burlington.
After raising a few heifers Chuck decided to become a true farmer and purchased a farm in 1978 in Fairfield, which he would name DunRoMin. He finally found his forever home, with the landscape reminding him of Ireland and the community being full of other Irish descendants. Besides working in insurance, he raised registered Holsteins and was one of the very first in VT to do embryo transplants. It was here that he also found his way back to his very deep religious faith and joined St. Patrick’s parish and choir.
In 1988, Chuck decided to stop farming and focus on his insurance business. He was very successful as an insurance agent, earning his CLU designation, winning several business trips to Hawaii, California, Florida and Vancouver and qualifying for the Million Dollar Round Table several times. In the mid 90’s he began to offer more investment services and established his financial advisory business in St. Albans, with his daughter Peg at his side.
In the early 2000’s, Chuck added developer to his list of many accomplishments and endeavors, and designed and built a small development of beautiful, quality homes with his son Michael.
While Chuck liked nothing more than a day at the office, he also found great enjoyment in a day of cutting and splitting wood and in the occasional day off to go on a fishing trip. He cherished time with his family and in telling stories. He was an avid reader, particularly books about Irish history and Christianity. His combined love of singing, pride in his Irish ancestry and the comradery he found with a few special friends led to the formation of an Irish singing quartet, The Fenian Four, together with Harold Howrigan, Chris Branagan and John Schreindorfer. In addition to wonderful times spent at each other’s homes, they sang at many festivals and celebrations.
Chuck is survived by his wife Patricia of 56 years, his son Stephen Thomas (Karin) of Bath ME; granddaughters Bethel and Janel and great grandchildren Ashlyn, Aiden, Piper, Regan and Brynn; his daughter Lauren Thomas (Shelley) of Lincoln, DE; his daughter Kellie Thomas (Andy Maille) of Middlebury, VT; grandchildren Megan and Ryan; his son Michael Thomas (Shantel) of Fairfield, VT; and grandchildren, Alivia, Sean and Bonnie (fiancé Jeremy Avoli) and great grandson Briar; his daughter Margaret (known as Peg) of Fairfield, VT; his sister-in-law Debra Zapora of Hooksett, NH; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his brother Richard Thomas, sister Roni Flaherty, great granddaughter Madison Thomas and brother-in-law Richard Zapora.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Discalced Carmelite Nuns, 15 Mt. Carmel Rd., Danvers, MA 01923 or Friends of Bent Northrop Memorial Library, c/o Bridget Howrigan Rivet, 329 Pelkey Rd., Fairfield, VT 05455.
Friend and family are invited to calling hours on Thursday July 20th from 4:00 - 7:00PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, 116 Church Road in Fairfield on Friday July 21st at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements are in care of Heald’s Funeral Home and to send online condolences please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com
