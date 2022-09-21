SWANTON– Charles E. Eade, age 76, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Swanton.
Family and friends are invited to Charles’ Life Celebration on Saturday, September 24, 2022 to include visitation from 10-11:00 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488
To view Charles’ full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories, please visit our website to at www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.