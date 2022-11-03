Saint Albans - Charles Arthur Chevalier, 72, husband of Kathleen (Lambert) Chevalier, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, in Sanford, Florida due to complications following heart surgery.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that memorials be made to the American Heart Association, 341 White Street, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
A complete obituary with services will be published in the early summer of 2023.
Honored to be serving the Chevalier family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
