Charles Arthur Chevalier 72, of Debary, FL. transitioned from this life into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 26th 2022 @ HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford, FL of complication from heart surgery. Charles was born January 19th 1950 in St. Albans, VT. to loving parents Gordon Chevalier and Jeannette Ledoux-Chevalier. Both preceded him in death as well as his infant brother and sister Christopher J. and Claire L. Chevalier. He enjoyed many years of love with his devoted wife Kathleen Lambert whom he married October 21st 2006 in Deltona, FL. Charles worked in Fire Protection as a Sprinkler Fitter Supervisor for 30 years until he retired. He loved his music, especially the Blues, playing his guitar and singing.
Charles was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider and could take apart his bike and put it back together without missing a beat. And always loved spending quality time with his family and friends.
Charles will be sadly missed by all he came in contact with in his life, but shall forever live on in the hearts and memories of his loving/devoted wife: Kathleen Chevalier; Daughter: Nicole (Aaron) Beliveau of Fairfax, VT; Sons: Christopher Chevalier of Jupiter, FL and Nathaniel (Barbara) Chevalier of Chula Vista, CA as well as his 2 grandchildren: Owen and Emelia. His 3 sisters: Marie (Richard) Brissette of Chapin, SC., Jeannie Chevalier of Venice, FL and Claire (Chris) Hungerford of Punta Gorda, FL; 4 Brothers: James (Viki) Chevalier of Deltona, FL, Robert (Kelly) Chevalier, Thomas (Kim) Chevalier both of Swanton, VT and Peter (Jayne) Chevalier of St. Albans, VT; Brother-in-law: Daniel Lambert and a host of nieces, nephews; other loving family members and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Charles Arthur Chevalier’s honor to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-840692.
Private services to be held graveside for his family.
Honored to be serving the family of Charles Chevalier, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
