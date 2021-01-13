GEORGIA — On January 9, 2021 Charlene Vivian (L’Esperance) Stech went to be with her beloved husband Jack. She passed away peacefully in the family home that Jack built for them in 1969. She spent the last few days surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Charlene was born September 11, 1943, to Marion and Louis L’Esperance. She attended BFA St. Albans, where she met and later married the love of her life John Schofield Stech (Jack). They were married for 54 years when he predeceased her in April of 2018. Others who have gone before her were her parents, (Marion and Louis L’Esperance), her step mother, Aurilla L’Esperance, her mother- and father-in-law, John and Eleanor Stech, a nephew, Johnathan Parish, and a niece Karen Chase. Loved ones that will miss her until they meet again are her beloved sons; Shawn J. Stech and his wife, Cathy, Joel L. Stech and his wife, Linda, grandchildren; Ellie Wilkins and her husband Matthew, Josh Stech and his girlfriend Mackenzie Rumrill, Ramzi Stech, and Hayden Stech, her beloved great-grandchildren, Jace Arel, and Carter Wilkins, whose arrival in March she was anxiously awaiting, her sisters, Louise and Dave Chase, Gloria and Bob Spellman, brothers, Bill and Norma L’Esperance, and Charles L’Esperance, sisters-in-law, Sally Parish, Sue and Bill O’Connor, and many other loved nieces and nephews.
The family would especially like to thank Lorie and Al Bachand for all they have done for Char since Jack’s passing, particularly adopting Char’s third son (cat) Happy. We would also like to thank Franklin County Home Health & Hospice for their support during her last week.
In accordance with Charlene’s wishes a service and celebration of life to honor her and Jack will be held this summer when COVID restrictions allow.
In lieu of flowers or for those wishing to honor Charlene’s memory you may do so by sending a donation to Georgia Elementary School, Attention Nancy V. Wood, 4416 Ethan Allen Highway, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 for a fund in Charlene’s name.
Assisting the Stech family is the Heald Funeral Home, Celebrating Lives Since 1918, where messages of condolence or sharing of memoirs are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
