Charlene Messier

ENOSBURG FALLS – Charlene C. Messier, beloved mother and grandmother age 73, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
She was born in Montpelier on December 17, 1947, to the late H. Carlyle and Charlotte (Cook) Lawson.
Charlene graduated from Champlain College with a bachelor’s degree and began her career in education shortly after. She was a teacher for many years at Enosburg High School and Cold Hollow Career Center in Enosburg Falls. While teaching, she developed a software program that she continued to teach well after retirement.
She lived for her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and would regularly take them to the movies, attend their sporting events, cooking family dinners and taking her family on many memorable vacations. They especially enjoyed the Disney Cruises. In her younger years, Charlene raised and showed horses. Lately, she enjoyed watching the Game Show Network, and playing Bingo.
She is survived by her son, Todd Messier of Berkshire; Daughter, Trudy Parent and her husband Jerry of Enosburg Falls; and her grandchildren, Kendra Messier, Jacob Parent, and Brandon Parent. Charlene was predeceased by her parents H. Carlyle and Charlotte Lawson.
Friends and family are invited to Charlene’s Life Celebration on Monday, October 25, 2021, to include a memorial service at 4:00 PM followed with visitation through 7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will be held at the family’s convenience in Plainmount Cemetery in Plainfield.
For those who wish, contributions in Charlene’s memory may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network, at 111 Colchester Avenue Main Campus, East Pavilion, Level 4, Burlington, VT 05401
