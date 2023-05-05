Charlene Black

St Albans, VT - Charlene (Guyette) (Smart) Black 94, passed away April 27, 2023. She was born on October 17, 1928 to John and Alice (Briar) Guyette in St Albans.
Charlene graduated from St Mary’s High School, the only one of her 12 siblings to achieve this accomplishment, of which she was very proud. She was married to Andrew Smart and then to Waylon (Joe) Black who both predeceased her.
Charlene worked at Union Carbide/Everyready Battery Co. for 25 years. Upon retirement she volunteered at the St Albans Senior Center and the St Albans VFW where she made many great friends.
She is survived by her daughter Darlene (Clifford) Elwood of Enosburg. 3 grand children Kevin (Heather) Elwood, Adam (Shana) Elwood and Emily (Alex) White, as well as her 7 grand children Fisher and Annabelle Elwood, Andrew and Abygail Elwood and Peyton, Ryland, and Kellan White. Also leaves several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by the her brother and sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Charlene’s name to the VFW and Senior Center both in St. Albans.
Per Charlene’s wishes there will be no services held. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com
