Swanton, VT - Chad Thomas Metayer, age 63, passed away Monday, November 14th, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
He leaves his loving wife, Mary after being married for 34 years, as well as his three children, Evan Metayer of Swanton, Joshua Metayer and his wife, Kendra (Roby), of Essex Junction and Molly Metayer and her partner, Will Berke of Winooski.
Chad also leaves his four brothers, Gary Metayer of Fairfax, Wyman Metayer and Cindy of Franklin, Timothy Metayer and Barb, of Fairfax, Miles Metayer and Patti of Wake Forest, North Carolina and his sister, Cheryl Messier and Jeff of Enosburg Falls.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Shirley Metayer of Fairfield and parents-in-law, Richard and Catherine LaBrecque of Isle LaMotte.
Chad was the proud owner of Maple City Candy for 26 years. He will be remembered for his kind ways, his faith, his strong work ethic and for always putting his family first.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of Nativity Food Shelf, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, Vermont 05488 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Boucher Pavilion at St. Anne’s Shrine, 92 St Anne’s Road, Isle LaMotte with the Reverend Father Brian Cummings S.S.E. as celebrant.
Honored to be serving the family of Chad Metayer is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.