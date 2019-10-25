ST. ALBANS – Celia Elizabeth Benoit, 94, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 23, 2019 at Franklin Co. Rehab Center.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a graveside service with committal prayers on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Benoit’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
To view Mrs. Benoit’s full obituary or send messages of condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com