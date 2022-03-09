Saint Albans – Celestine Marie (Celeste) Lemire passed peacefully to her after life on Friday, March 4th, 2022, at Our Lady of the Meadows.
She was born on January 29th, 1934, in St. Brigitte, Canada, the daughter of Lucien and Marie Flore (Marcotte) Lemire.
Celeste is survived by her sister, Theresa Hemingway; niece, Gale Hemingway; nephew, Michael Hemingway and great nephew, Nathaniel Havelock, as well as by several other nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lucien and Marie Lemire and her brothers, Lionel, Rosaire, Paul, Luke and John Lemire.
Celeste lived most of her life in Vermont. She worked for IBM for 35 years and retired in 1992. She enjoyed skiing, travel and playing cards with her friends. She took great pride in her home doing her own repairs and painting. She was very close to her sister and generous with her family, always there to lend a hand no matter what the need was. She loved her dogs and enjoyed birds outside her windows. Celeste was especially close to one of her caregivers, Heather, and thought of her as her adopted daughter. She would tell Heather each night that she loved her and she needed to go to bed.
A memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.
The family would like to thank Our Lady of the Meadows and Franklin County Hospice for all of their wonderful caregivers and the love they showed Celeste.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association, 75 Talcott Road – Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495.
Honored to be serving the Lemire family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
