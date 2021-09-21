SWANTON – Cecilia R. Richard, age 96, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2021 at The Villa Rehab Center in St. Albans. She led a full and happy life.
She was born in Swanton on January 26, 1925 to the late Louis & Anna (Morits) Campono.
Cecilia graduated from St. Anne’s Academy in 1942. She furthered her education at the Boston City Hospital and was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps in World War II as a Registered Nurse. She worked at the St. Albans Hospital and at Hurlburt’s Nursing Home in Swanton. Cecilia was an active member of the Church of the Nativity, the Ladies of St. Anne, and the Altar Society. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and assisted in the religious education program. Cecilia proudly sang in the group, Grandmas and Grandpas, and a member of the Mother’s Club. She loved to sew, travel, listen to music, sing, and she decorated wedding cakes for each of her children. Friends and family could expect rum cakes from Cecilia each Christmas. Above all, she loved spending quality time with her grandchildren. After her nursing career, she and Jim owned and operated Ann’s Bake Shop in St. Albans from 1966 until retirement in 1985.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Richard and his wife Marcia of Lehigh Acres, FL, Allyson Cronkrite and her husband James of Chaumont, NY and Dan Richard and his wife Heidi of St. Albans; 6 grandchildren, Todd Richard and his wife Rachel, Veronica Brodeur and her husband Brian, Glendon Cronkrite and his fiancée Kristin Cassell, Kamie Richard, Kelsey Ballard and her husband Jesse, and Charles Cronkrite; 3 great grandchildren, Dylan Richard and Nolan and Claire Brodeur; siblings, Armand Campono and his wife Priscilla, and Annette Lewis and her husband Fred; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Cecilia was predeceased by her husband James Richard in 2018; a great grandson, Brendan Richard; and her siblings, Lawrence Campono, Raymond Campono, Clement Campono, Theresa Chevalier, and Lorraine Sinclair.
Cecilia’s family wishes to thank the entire staff at The Villa Rehab Center for the exceptional care she received each and every day. The kindness and compassion they showed her during her stay there was immeasurable.
Family and friends are invited to Cecilia’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 12-2:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, donations in Cecilia’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 237 East Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.