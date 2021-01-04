HIGHGATE – Cecile N. Laroche, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at her home in Highgate.
She was born in Georgia on July 5, 1935 to the late Paul and Marie Louise (Paquette) Martin.
Cecile married Marcel Laroche on August 22, 1953. A few short months later, they purchased the family farm on the Tarte Road in Highgate on November 1, 1953. They started a family and had two wonderful children. Cecile and Marcel were a great team, working on the farm together and raising a family. Cecile was the most caring and thoughtful woman, but the quality that made her exceptional, was the fact that she never judged a single person. She loved everyone unconditionally and equally. Cecile was involved in multiple organizations. She loved to share her love for religion, cooking, farming, and Maple Sugaring. She was a member of the Vermont Sugar Makers Association, Vermont Maple Festival, Farm Bureau and the NFO, and she represented the Maple Booth in the Vermont Building at the Eastern States Expo in Springfield, MA annually. Cecile catered for the Rotary Club for many years and drove cars for Moore Lincoln Mercury in her later years. She was a longtime and proud member of the Ladies of St. Anne. Cecile’s kids will miss her famous, delicious Maple Pudding Cake and her “rague de boulet” pork meatballs.
She is survived by her children, Jocelyn “Josh” Tedford and her husband Micheal of St. Albans, and Patrick Laroche and his wife Kay of Swanton; grandchildren, Traves Laroche, Michael Tedford Jr., Matthew Tedford and Christian Laroche; great grandchildren, Madison Tedford, Jakob Tedford, Rowan Webb, Jaida Tedford and Cecile Tedford; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman and Charlene Laroche, Denise and Roger Rainville, Claire Menard, Armande Tremblay and Simone Martin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Besides her parents, Cecile was predeceased by her great grandson, Michael “Ike” Tedford III; siblings, Pauline and Jean-Marie Laroche and Leo Martin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rita and Fabian Ferland, Claude Menard, Maurice and Juliette Laroche, Aline and Philip Bouchard, Pamphile Tremblay, George and Ida Laroche, Anita Laroche; and a very special friend of many years, Jean Poulin.
Family and friends are invited to Cecile’s Life Celebration events on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to include visitation from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the Church of the Nativity at 1:00 p.m., 65 Canada St., Swanton. Interment will follow in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Lamkin St., Highgate.
For those who wish, contributions in Cecile’s memory may be made to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or the American Heart Association, 110 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401.
For those who wish, contributions in Cecile's memory may be made to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or the American Heart Association, 110 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401.
