HIGHGATE- Cecile M Laroche, age 94, passed away on Saturday, February 11th 2023, at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
Friends and family are invited to Cecile’s Life Celebration to include a Mass of Christian Burial on April 29th at 10:00AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin Street, Highgate Center, VT 05459.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.