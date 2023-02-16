HIGHGATE - Cecile M Laroche, age 94, passed away on Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
She was born in Highgate on July 15th, 1928, to the late Leonard and Marie Anna (Bilodeau) Ferland.
She married her husband who now predeceases her, Henry Laroche on June 16th, 1951.
Cecile attended and graduated from St. Anne’s Academy. Following graduation she became a House mother in Buffalo, New York for blind children, and a Nanny in New York City, shortly after she came back home to Vermont. She met her husband Henry at one of the local dances in town. She had a love for quilting, crocheting, and being a seamstress. She volunteered countless hours with The Ladies of St. Anne and other organizations. She was caring, giving and loving to all of her family and especially children. She enjoyed baking and was known for her homemade rolls or maple dumplings- which everyone loved.
She is survived by her children, Marc Laroche of Highgate, Agnes Masson and her husband Andrew of Sheldon, Monica Thibault and her husband Romeo of Burke, NY, Jacqueline Gagner and her husband Dominique of Highgate, Lisa Folger and her husband Jeff of Salem, MA, and Danielle Noel and her husband Travis of Sheldon; 12 grandchildren, Andrea, Amy, Chantel, Ronald, Noelle, Romeo Jr., Monique, Dennis, Rachel, Christopher, Haley, and Austin; 21 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Clement Ferland of Highgate; her sibling-in-laws, Andre Laroche and his wife MaryAnn of St. Albans, Paul Laroche of Highgate, and Gisele Depatie-Bilodeau of Richford, and several nieces & nephews
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Henry Laroche, great-grandson, Alfred “AJ” Holzscheiter; siblings, Fabien Ferland and his wife Rita, Fr. Martin Ferland, Theresa Gale and her husband Douglas, Sister Cecile Ferland, Gloria Ferland, and Margarite Larose and her husband Normand; siblings-in-law, Roger Laroche and his wife Johanna, Mae Anne Laroche, Leopold Depatie, and Gloria Ferland.
Friends and family are invited to Cecile’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Monday, February 20th from 3-6:00PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue Swanton VT 05488.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held this spring.
Memorial contributions in Cecile’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health and Hospice, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Our Lady of The Meadows Resident Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, VT 05476.
The Laroche family would like to thank the owners and employees of Our Lady of the Meadows for the care and kindness they’ve offered over the past few years.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.