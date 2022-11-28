SWANTON - Cecile I. Minckler, age 95, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022, at her home in Swanton.
She was born in Fairfield on July 16, 1927 to the late Joseph & Alma (Messier) Pilon.
Cecile joined the then St. Albans Hospital as a member of the Housekeeping Department in 1948. She later became a kitchen helper, progressed to dietary aide, and was promoted to First Cook. She found joy in reading, crocheting, and not surprisingly, trying out new recipes! She enjoyed all 44 years of service.
Cecile is survived by her son, David Minckler and his wife Heidi; her daughter, Lorraine Minckler; and many nieces and nephews. Cecile was predeceased by her husband of over 70 years, James Minckler on September 18, 2022.
Friends and family are invited to Cecile’s Life Celebration to include a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, Vermont. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Cecile’s memory may be made to the Swanton Village Fire Department, 120 1st Street, Swanton, VT 05488.
For those who wish, contributions in Cecile's memory may be made to the Swanton Village Fire Department, 120 1st Street, Swanton, VT 05488.
