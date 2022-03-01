SWANTON – Catherine Kirby LaBrecque, age 87, passed away peacefully with her devoted and loving family by her side on Monday February 28, 2022.
She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on January 20, 1935, and graduated from Bassick High School. She married the late Richard LaBrecque on April 7, 1956, he predeceased her on October 23, 2008. They were married for 52 years.
After moving to Vermont, Catherine and her family made their home on North Point in Isle La Motte. She lived there for over 30 years before moving to the loving home of her daughter and son-in-law Mary and Chad Metayer, who cared for her devotedly. She loved her family and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her six children and their loving partners, Richard LaBrecque Jr., Suzanne LaBrecque, Michelle Jarvis, Elizabeth LaBrecque, Mary Metayer, and Nicole LaBrecque: 11 grandchildren, Nathan LaBrecque, Laura LaBrecque, Carrie Guyette, Christine O’Brian, Jesse Jarvis, Andrew Jarvis, Sarah King, Rebecca Jacobs, Evan Metayer, Joshua Metayer, and Molly Metayer; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Carlson, Donald Carlson, Betty Ashe, Helen Barieri, Anna Stevenson, and Dorothy Evitts.
Family and friends are invited to Catherine’s life celebration to include a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 am at Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine’s memory can be made to Age Well, 875 Roosevelt Highway, Suite 210, Colchester, VT 05446.
