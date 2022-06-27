Catherine H. Smith

Reading, VT – Catherine Houghton Smith, 73, died peacefully Friday, June 24th, 2022 at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, NH surrounded by family. She was born September 22, 1948, in St. Albans, VT a daughter of Robert and Mary (Baumgardner) Houghton.
Cathee grew up in St. Albans and graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and attended James Madison College in Virginia. She received an Associate’s degree in Computer Science from American International College. On December 19, 1970 she married Gardner H. Smith at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in St. Albans and in 1973 moved to Reading, VT.
She worked at Albert Bridge Elementary School in Brownsville for many years as an administrative assistant. Cathee was a volunteer for Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports which led to coaching for Vermont Special Olympics for over 30 years. She was active in coaching skiing, snowshoeing, and bocce ball. Cathee coached National and World Special Olympics Games. Cathee spent many hours at Green Mountain Horse Association for 4-H and marked hundreds of miles of trail for riders all over the Green Mountains. She was a softball, baseball, football, theatre, scuba, lacrosse, and horse mom. Cathee and her family hosted many international exchange students. She loved skiing, snowshoeing, traveling, reading, knitting, trail riding, camping, sailing, cribbage, skipping rocks on Lake Champlain and many activities with family and friends. Cathee had a knack for finding beautiful seashells especially along the beaches of the outer banks in North Carolina during family vacations and collected them. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Woodstock, VT.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gardner, and their three children, daughter, Jody (Chad) Hickey of Cut Bank, MT; son, Matthew (Sheri) Smith and their children, Taylor and Rose of Reading, VT; Thomas ‘Woody’ (Jennifer) Smith and their children, Noah, April Rose, Molly Jo and Stella Mae of Lincoln, CA; her brother, Robert (Lynn) Houghton of North Wilksboro, NC; her sister, Dorothy (John) Kosicki of Charlotte, NC as well as several nieces, nephews and friends who became family. She was predeceased by her parents and one brother, Ralph.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, July 11th at 4-7PM at Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, VT. Burial will be held at a later date at the Houghton Family plot in the Greenwood Cemetery in St. Albans, VT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock or Vermont Special Olympics.
Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, VT is honored to be assisting the entire Smith family with Cathee’s arrangements. Gardner and family would like to thank the amazing medical teams at Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and especially the Palliative Care Team at the Jack Byrne Center for their care of Cathee. Condolences and memories may be posted online for the family in the guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.