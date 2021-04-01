ST. ALBANS/HIGHGATE — Catherine A. “Kitty” Desorcie, a longtime area resident, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Born in St. Albans on March 8, 1936, she was brought up by Alma and Arthur Jarvis. Kitty was 85 years old.
Kitty was a longtime teacher’s aide for 1st grade at the Highgate Elementary School. She was a member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion and Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Veterans of Foreign Wars Women’s Auxiliaries.
Survivors include her son, David Desorcie and his fiancé, Kelie Uzell, of Highgate and her daughter, Debbie Arnold and husband, Mark of Ellsworth Maine. She also leaves three granddaughters, Mallory Baraby, Chelsey Helmer and her husband, Jim and Gabrielle Rain. Kitty was predeceased by her oldest son, Douglas Desorcie.
At Kitty’s request there will be no services, she will be buried in the Jarvis family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy, are asked to consider the St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Kitty’s final wishes are in the care of the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
