BERKSHIRE- Carson James Smith, age 16, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 18th, 2023.
He was born in St. Albans on September 16th, 2006, to David and Melaney (Cyr) Smith.
Carson was an outstanding young man with a love for anything with wheels and a motor, he would do anything to pull a wheelie or a burnout. Carson who was a known country boy, loved to hunt and fish, and always promised he was going to shoot Papa’s big 10-point buck. Carson, also known as “Smitty” was caring, compassionate, and helpful to his family and friends. Carson enjoyed spending time with his brother Cole and being able to shoot guns with him. Carson always made time for the love of his life, Macie and always went above and beyond to see her or spend time with her. He would go out of his way to make someone’s day and always had the biggest smile and gave the biggest hugs to everyone he loved. Carson loved to cook and there may be a rumor that he was the “Master Chef” at Thirsty Burger or the Pinecone. Carson had a big heart for his pets and animals. He loved helping his Papa and the neighbors, the Bates in the Sugarhouses, he enjoyed tapping and always stayed to help boil. Carson’s longtime ambition was to become a truck driver or heavy equipment operator. He will always be Mama’s porcupine.
Carson and Dylan are reunited together again raising hell.
He is survived by his parents, David and Melaney Smith; siblings, Emily Lemire and her husband Jordin, and Cole Smith; significant other, Macie Hemingway; grandparents, Charlie and Ellen Magnant, Kathy and Gary Read, and Luke Cyr Sr; Uncle Roger, Aunt Jennifer, Uncle Luke and his fiancé Stacy Davis, and Aunt Stacey; special cousin, Junior; and best friend, Dalton Raymo, and many cousins.
Carson was pre-deceased by his special grandmother, Patrinka Vieta.
Family and friends are encouraged to wear their favorite Carhartt Shirt or flannel in Carson’s memory.
Friends and family are invited to Carson’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Wednesday, June 28th from 3-6:00PM, with a funeral service starting at 6:00PM, at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue Swanton VT 05488.
Contributions in memory of Carson, may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
