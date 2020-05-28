RICHFORD – Carroll J. McAllister, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the North Country Hospital in Newport.
He was born July 13, 1953 in St. Albans to the late Ivan and Ardell (Guilmette) McAllister.
Carroll was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Richford High School class of 1971. He was truly a jack-of-all trades. In his younger years, Carroll worked at several local businesses to include Roxton Lumber, Bill McAllister Lumber, McDermott’s Trucking, Blue Seal Feeds, and we can’t forget about his time at Corky’s in the 1980s. For the past 30 years, he was a self-employed welder, fabricator, mender & bender, and sugar maker. There was really nothing that Carroll could not make, break, or fix. He was a lifelong member of the NRA and North American Hunting Club. He earned his private pilot license and was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Carroll also served on the Richford Planning Committee for many years. He enjoyed fishing, and will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Dorcas McAllister of Richford; their daughter, Adrianne McAllister of Richford; siblings, Randy McAllister and his wife Jan of Richford, and Marcella White and her husband Dean of Milton; his aunt, Barbara L. Whitney of Richford, several nieces, nephews and cousins; his doggy daughter, Bella and beloved granddog, Bentley. Carroll was predeceased by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
In keeping with Carroll’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life at his camp to be planned at a later date.
For those who wish, contributions in Carroll’s memory may be made to Richford Center Cemetery Association, c/o Dorcas McAllister, 554 Stevens Mills Slide Road, Richford, VT 05476.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.