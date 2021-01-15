VAN NUYS, Calif. — Carolyn Urquhart Shively passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2021 at her home in Van Nuys, CA.
Carolyn was the wife of Paul B. Shively, who also died on January 4, 2021, and was the daughter of John W. and Dorothy Hefflon Urquhart. She was a graduate of Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans, VT, and Pembroke College of Brown University. Upon graduation, she studied as a Woodrow Wilson Scholar at Kings College, University of London, and after her return settled in California, where she worked at UCLA, and met and married Paul in 1967. In later years, she became an avid birder, amassed a large collection of books, and volunteered for many years at the Sherman Oaks Library, organizing their book sales. Carolyn and Paul spent many hours at their favorite park, the L A County Arboretum and Botanic Garden.
A burial at sea off the L A County coast was performed.
